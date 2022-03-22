The Clarks Hotels & Resorts opens Raaj Bhavaan Clarks in Chennai

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts opens its signature property Raaj Bhavaan Clarks Inn in Chennai.

The brand strengthens its footprints down south and aims for the growing Chennai business and leisure traveler market. The brand is aiming optimum occupancy level by the end of the calendar year 2022, the property said in a statement.

Recently India has emerged as an emerging business travel market. In the APAC region after China and Japan, India is leading in the business travel domain.

As per a report, India-China-Indonesia travel spending will cross $562 billion by the end of the year 2022 and it will be the largest by 2035. Chennai’s prime travel market is seeing a steady growth of 70 percent since its opening last year. The city is not only a corporate hub, many IT companies have their offices here, but also provides a wide number of options to leisure travelers also. Located beside the Bay, the city houses some prominent places of worship, marvelous architecture, and scenic beaches making it a promising wedding and honeymoon destination.

In order to be a leading player in Chennai hospitality landscape, the hospitality chain opens Raaj Bhavaan Clarks inn, a luxurious hotel with 45 modern rooms catering to different travel needs. The property enjoys a close proximity to Chennai airport and is centrally located, further being close to major travel hubs.

Considering the business traveler's needs, all the rooms have high speed wireless internet connectivity, and a variety of satellite channels. The rooms are tastefully decorated, and equipped with all the modern amenities.

Keeping the food preferences of the guests in mind, the hotel curated authentic South Indian menu at its vegetarian restaurant-Raaj Bhavaan that serves Tamil and Chettinad cuisine. The chefs are hired from across state and especially from Chettinad region. In order to further enhance the experience, food is served on locally sourced banana leaves. All kind of traditional tamil dishes are available at the restaurant. The hotel is vegetarian and serves vegetarian dishes.

The property has another multi cuisine restaurant The Bridge, where North Indian, Awadhi, Italian, Continental, Chinese and multiple other cuisines are available. Not compromising on quality, the restaurant has hired best of avadhi chefs from Lucknow, for North Indian and Avadhi dishes.

Rahul Deb Banerjee, Vice President, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts shares, “As a brand we are aggressively expanding. Currently, we have a portfolio of 80 plus properties across India and are targeting to add another 60 by 2023. Apart from domestic expansion, we are also eyeing international expansion."