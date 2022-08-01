    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    The Ashoka Chakra in India's Tricolour — each spoke in 'wheel of dharma' has its own attribute

    The Ashoka Chakra wasn’t always present on the Indian flag. The original design featured the charkha, as suggested by Gandhiji. On July 22, 1947, the charkha was changed to the Ashoka Chakra. Here’s the story of why — and then what. 

    India’s national flag, popularly known as the ‘Tricolour,’ signifies India’s status as an independent republic and it represents the country’s long struggle for freedom. The Tricolour is one of the enduring images that symbolises the concept of India — how the makers of the Constitution, the leaders of the freedom struggle and many millions of individuals envisioned India as an independent nation. But, while many recognise the meaning behind the colours, only a few know what the blue Ashoka Chakra and its 24 spokes in the middle of the flag represent.

    History of the Tiranga 

    The iconic Tricolour is based on the Swaraj flag that was developed for the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1921. The flag came about after Mahatma Gandhi told the party’s leadership that a national flag was necessary for an independent country.

    "It will be necessary for us Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Parsis and all others to whom India is their home to recognise a common flag to live, and to die for," Gandhi had said. The flag was designed by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. The first design suggestions by Gandhi were a little different than what we have today.

    At the beginning, the flag featured the colours white, red and green — the red representing Hindus, green the Muslims and a white stripe standing for all other communities and religions that existed in the country. Gandhi is said to have asked for the white to be at the top to mean that the minorities came before Hindus and Muslims.

    The red was later changed to saffron for Hindus in 1931 by a flag committee of the Congress. They also added new meanings to the three colours to downplay the sectarianism. So, the saffron came to symbolise courage and sacrifice, white symbolise stood for peace and truth, while green implied growth and fertility.

    The Ashoka Chakra 

    The Ashoka Chakra wasn’t always present on the Indian flag. The original design featured the charkha, the simple spinning wheel that was used to weave clothes, especially khadi. The tool was an essential symbol of the independence struggle. The use of the charkha in the initial design of the flag was suggested by Mahatma Gandhi.

    On July 22, 1947, the charkha was changed to the Ashoka Chakra. The reasons behind the change were twofold. First, the representatives of other political parties did not want a flag of the Congress Party to become the flag for the nation. Second, they also believed that charkha didn’t depict India’s movement towards progress.

    The Ashoka Chakra was suggested by B.R. Ambedkar to honour the warrior-turned-pacifist Buddhist emperor Ashoka. The chakra was modelled after the ‘wheel of dharma,’ a religious motif from Hinduism, Jainism, and especially Buddhism. But the makers of the flag instead attributed a meaning to each spoke — each represented a value that India would use to progress in the world.

    Here’s the meaning for all 24 spokes.

    First Spoke – Chastity

    Second Spoke – Health

    Third Spoke – Peace

    Fourth Spoke – Sacrifice

    Fifth Spoke – Morality

    Sixth Spoke – Service

    Seventh Spoke – Forgiveness

    Eighth Spoke – Love

    Ninth Spoke – Friendship

    Tenth Spoke – Fraternity

    Eleventh Spoke – Organisation

    Twelfth Spoke – Welfare

    Thirteenth Spoke – Prosperity

    Fourteenth Spoke – Industry

    Fifteen Spoke – Safety

    Sixteenth Spoke – Awareness

    Seventeenth Spoke – Equality

    Eighteenth Spoke – Artha

    Nineteenth Spoke – Policy

    Twentieth Spoke – Justice

    Twenty-first Spoke – Cooperation

    Twenty-second Spoke – Duties

    Twenty-third Spoke – Rights

    Twenty-fourth Spoke – Wisdom

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

    Tags

    Ashoka ChakraIndian flag
