The Ashoka Chakra in India's Tricolour — each spoke in 'wheel of dharma' has its own attribute

India’s national flag, popularly known as the ‘Tricolour,’ signifies India’s status as an independent republic and it represents the country’s long struggle for freedom. The Tricolour is one of the enduring images that symbolises the concept of India — how the makers of the Constitution, the leaders of the freedom struggle and many millions of individuals envisioned India as an independent nation. But, while many recognise the meaning behind the colours, only a few know what the blue Ashoka Chakra and its 24 spokes in the middle of the flag represent.

History of the Tiranga

The iconic Tricolour is based on the Swaraj flag that was developed for the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1921. The flag came about after Mahatma Gandhi told the party’s leadership that a national flag was necessary for an independent country.

"It will be necessary for us Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Parsis and all others to whom India is their home to recognise a common flag to live, and to die for," Gandhi had said. The flag was designed by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. The first design suggestions by Gandhi were a little different than what we have today.

At the beginning, the flag featured the colours white, red and green — the red representing Hindus, green the Muslims and a white stripe standing for all other communities and religions that existed in the country. Gandhi is said to have asked for the white to be at the top to mean that the minorities came before Hindus and Muslims.

The red was later changed to saffron for Hindus in 1931 by a flag committee of the Congress. They also added new meanings to the three colours to downplay the sectarianism. So, the saffron came to symbolise courage and sacrifice, white symbolise stood for peace and truth, while green implied growth and fertility.

The Ashoka Chakra

The Ashoka Chakra wasn’t always present on the Indian flag. The original design featured the charkha, the simple spinning wheel that was used to weave clothes, especially khadi. The tool was an essential symbol of the independence struggle. The use of the charkha in the initial design of the flag was suggested by Mahatma Gandhi.

On July 22, 1947, the charkha was changed to the Ashoka Chakra. The reasons behind the change were twofold. First, the representatives of other political parties did not want a flag of the Congress Party to become the flag for the nation. Second, they also believed that charkha didn’t depict India’s movement towards progress.

The Ashoka Chakra was suggested by B.R. Ambedkar to honour the warrior-turned-pacifist Buddhist emperor Ashoka. The chakra was modelled after the ‘wheel of dharma,’ a religious motif from Hinduism, Jainism, and especially Buddhism. But the makers of the flag instead attributed a meaning to each spoke — each represented a value that India would use to progress in the world.

Here’s the meaning for all 24 spokes.

First Spoke – Chastity

Second Spoke – Health

Third Spoke – Peace

Fourth Spoke – Sacrifice

Fifth Spoke – Morality

Sixth Spoke – Service

Seventh Spoke – Forgiveness

Eighth Spoke – Love

Ninth Spoke – Friendship

Tenth Spoke – Fraternity

Eleventh Spoke – Organisation

Twelfth Spoke – Welfare

Thirteenth Spoke – Prosperity

Fourteenth Spoke – Industry

Fifteen Spoke – Safety

Sixteenth Spoke – Awareness

Seventeenth Spoke – Equality

Eighteenth Spoke – Artha

Nineteenth Spoke – Policy

Twentieth Spoke – Justice

Twenty-first Spoke – Cooperation

Twenty-second Spoke – Duties

Twenty-third Spoke – Rights