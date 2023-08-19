The Agri-IKIGAI paradigm: Deciphering sustainable agriculture

Climate change and its cascading effects have unleashed a wave of challenges upon the agricultural sector. Smallholder farmers owning 1-3 acres of irrigated land or 3-7 acres of rainfed land constitute a substantial 27% of the agricultural workforce which is an often-overlooked segment of the global farming community. Due to their limited resources, they are more vulnerable to crop losses, unpredictable weather patterns, and depleting soil health.

To combat these issues and create a sustainable future for agriculture, adopting a holistic approach that intersects technology, innovation, and environmental consciousness is imperative. One such approach known as “Agri-IKIGAI” offers a roadmap for smallholder farmers to thrive economically, while fostering a healthier planet and satisfying consumer demands. This framework could prove to be a beacon of hope, seamlessly blending technology, innovation, and ecological consciousness into a tapestry of sustainable farming practices.

The term Agri-IKIGAI is derived from the Japanese concept of "ikigai" which means "a reason for being". This approach acknowledges that solely increasing farmers' income isn't adequate; it is also essential to enhance environmental sustainability and offer consumers nutritious, ethically sourced, and residue-free produce. Achieving this trifecta requires a shift towards adoption of innovative practices that blend traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology.

The beneficiaries of this approach’s principles are most prominently the smallholder farmers, often relegated to the margins and rendered voiceless. At the heart of this practice lies the understanding that smallholder farmers are central players in the agricultural ecosystem. They hold the potential to drive transformative change when empowered with the right knowledge, tools, and financial support. However, this empowerment doesn't hinge solely on one element but rather requires an integrated approach.

(Left) Ravi Trivedi and Kanishka Chatterjee (Left) Ravi Trivedi and Kanishka Chatterjee

For example, delving into the realm of agricultural practices, direct-seeded rice (DSR) cultivation is pertinent. By swapping traditional transplanting with direct sowing, farmers can minimize greenhouse gas emissions and enhance their economic well-being. This simple yet effective practice underlines how technology and sustainable farming practices can synergize, benefiting both the planet’s climate and the farmer. Beyond its recognition as an innovative farming technique, DSR also exemplifies the Agri-IKIGAI philosophy.

Moreover, this unique methodology advocates for the use of precision agriculture technologies that improve crop yields with minimal impact on climate through utilizing high technology sensor and analysis tools, such as soil testing and smart irrigation. These technologies equip farmers with the insights needed to make informed decisions about their land and water usage. They pave the way for resource-efficient practices, reducing costs and promoting responsible stewardship of natural resources.

However, these technological advancements don't emerge in silos. The ecosystem surrounding smallholder farmers plays an integral role in ensuring the successful adoption of Agri-IKIGAI practices. Introduction of agri-tech innovation challenges, grants, and prizes, which incentivize innovators to develop solutions addressing critical agricultural issues are now taking center-stage, thereby enhancing the smallholder farmer’s ecosystems. This could also encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors spurring innovation in agri-tech. By placing the smallholder farmers at the nexus of this transformation, the goal is to create a thriving agricultural ecosystem.

This strategy advocates for a paradigm shift in agricultural practices such as championing crop diversification, agroforestry, and precision agriculture. It is a practical pathway toward building climate resilience. Even the research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) substantiates these strategies, demonstrating that diversified cropping systems are more adaptable to changing climate conditions, while agroforestry can effectively mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and enhance soil health.

To be universally adopted, this approach should be deeply rooted in the local context. Its impact is gauged by its ability to uplift communities such as smallholder farmers while safeguarding ecosystems. Preliminary observations through pilot studies corroborate the economic benefits of these practices. Participating smallholder farmers across diverse regions report augmented yields, enhanced income stability, and reduced production costs.

The spotlight on the intersection of agriculture and climate change, a central tenet of this methodology, has the potential to ripple through communities, nations, and the global sphere. It also underscores a broader truth—that sustainable agriculture ensures not only food security but also combats the impact of climate change. As practices like carbon sequestration through agroforestry and reduced chemical usage gain traction, the global conversation on the interdependence of agriculture and climate is accelerating.

The potency of Agri-IKIGAI flourishes when governments, policymakers, international bodies, private sector, and tech giants align with its principles. There is a need for policy support to incentivize sustainable practices, fostering an environment where it can flourish. Financial mechanisms and investments in agricultural research are integral components, catalyzing the transition toward regenerative agriculture. It is now time to bridge the gap between technological advancements and on-ground impact, transforming the lives of smallholder farmers while safeguarding the planet against the looming climate crisis.

At charcha '23 organized by The/Nudge Forum, India's foremost livelihoods summit, a multitude of industry experts and partners will converge to explore this topic including the enhancement of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to boost income, bolstering resilience in Indian Agriculture, the landscape of Agtech Investment in India, and more.

Charcha is an initiative towards closing the distance between samaaj, sarkaar and bazaar, (society, government and markets) and was held in-person on August 23-24, 2023 at ISB, Hyderabad.

Authors note:

Kanishka Chatterjee is Director and Head - The/Nudge Prize, The/Nudge Institute. Ravi Trivedi is Managing Director - Digital Agriculture, The/Nudge Institute.

For more details please click here and use coupon "CNBC50" for an exclusive discount.

Note: This is a partnered post