Thanks to social media thousands come in aid of elderly couple running roadside eatery in Delhi's Malvia Nagar

An elderly couple practically received a new lease of life after an octogenarian was seen in tears in a social media post. The video was shared on multiple social media platforms, which prompted thousands of people approaching them with help.

In the video posted by blogger Gaurav Vasan, the 80-year-old owner of the eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, showed vessels containing dal, soya curry, rice and other dishes, ready to serve, but there were no customers.

Kanta Prasad (owner of eatery) was seen in tears as he stated that the cost of preparing the dishes was Rs 500, but until afternoon, her had earned a mere Rs 70.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on his business and the couple's earnings have been severely affected.

The current crisis has badly impacted street vendors and small businesses with millions struggling to make ends meet. The couple pointed out they don’t earn more than Rs 80 per day, despite starting the day as early as 6.30 am.

When asked about his situation, Prasad said, "Ever since the lockdown, life has been very difficult.” The video also depicted the tiny space of the stall where they prepared food.

After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba has witnessed an overwhelming response. The once empty stall now has a queue of customers wait to be served. The campaign also led to #BabaKaDhaba and #MalviyaNagar trending on Twitter as various people posted images and videos of their visits to the food stall.

"There was no sale during the lockdown, but now it feels like the whole India is with us,” Prasad said.

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020