India Thanks to social media thousands come in aid of elderly couple running roadside eatery in Delhi's Malvia Nagar Updated : October 09, 2020 07:23 PM IST The Covid-19 crisis has harshly impacted street vendors and small business owners with some struggling to make ends meet. After the video went viral, "Baba ka Dhaba" witnessed an overwhelming response.