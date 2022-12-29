Thai Smile Airways: As video of full-blown flight goes viral, here's a look at what led to the scuffle

A video clip of the scuffle inside the aircraft was shared widely on social media on Wednesday. In the clip, a man could be seen being slapped multiple times by a few co-passengers.

A few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata were reportedly involved in a full-blown fight earlier this week. A video clip of the scuffle — shared widely on social media — showed a man being slapped multiple times by a few co-passengers, while the air hostess was trying to mellow them down.

In the clip, one of the men could be heard saying "haath neeche rakh (put your hands down)". A few moments later, the man starts incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face, turning it into a fight. Meanwhile, the flight attendant can be heard saying “just stop" on the microphone while other people gather around trying to come between them and stop the fight.

Twitter users have widely criticised the conduct of the two men on the flight, saying it put the safety of other passengers at risk and calling for punishment for the two passengers.

The incident happened on December 26, just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for takeoff, news agency PTI reported passengers of the plane s saying. He said that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the incident happened. Later, other passengers and air hostess pacified the individuals involved in the scuffle, he added.

Why did the scuffle happen?

The argument took grim turn after the passenger refused to follow the cabin crew’s safety instructions, NDTV quoted the airlines as saying in an incident report. Thai Smile Airways stated that the incident took place on December 26 before the Kolkata-bound flight took off from Thailand.

The crew had reportedly asked passengers to adjust their seats to upright position for take-off — a standard safety protocol followed across flights. One of the passengers, the incident report said, refused to adjust his seat, saying he has backache.

"Despite repeated requests, the passenger did not comply and remained seated with his seat reclined," the report said. As other fliers started complaining about the passenger, one of them got into an argument with him that soon escalated into an scuffle.

The plane landed at Kolkata early on Tuesday morning.

BCAS seeks detailed report

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a body that monitors aviation security took cognizance of a video that has gone viral on social media showing passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight engaged in a mid-air brawl. The BCAS has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority over the incident. "We have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General, BCAS told ANI.

Last week, a video clip of a heated exchange between a passenger and an air hostess onboard an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi surfaced on social media. The heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard the flight happened on December 16. IndiGo and DGCA, last week, said they were looking into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)