In the latest violation of consensus arrived during military and diplomatic talks between India and China, PLA troops carried out provocative military movements on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake.

However, Indian troops stationed in the area pre-empted this activity, aimed at changing the status quo in the region, and took measures to strengthen its position in the region, the Army said in a statement.

A Brigade Commander level flag meeting is being held at Chushul in order to diffuse the current tensions along the LAC.

The development comes amid an over three-month-long standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

There have been several clashes between troops of both sides and the most brutal took place on June 15 in Galwan Valley where India lost 20 of its men while there was an undisclosed number of casualties on the Chinese side.