Homeindia news

Telangana willing to prepare sexual offenders list, says KT Rama Rao

Telangana willing to prepare sexual offenders list, says KT Rama Rao

2 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Updated)

Mini

The minister was responding to Krishnan’s tweet on Thursday that whether the state can set up a Sex Offenders Register of convicted offenders on the lines of the one in the USA which can be accessed by the public for the purposes of recruitment, among others.

Telangana is willing to prepare the list of sexual offenders and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has asked noted social worker Sunitha Krishnan to present a concept note to the state government.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

IST3 Min(s) Read

Samvat to Samvat: Here's how gold, crude, wheat, rice and other commodities have fared

IST2 Min(s) Read

News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

IST2 Min(s) Read

The minister was responding to Krishnan’s tweet on Thursday that whether the state can set up a Sex Offenders Register of convicted offenders on the lines of the one in the USA which can be accessed by the public for the purposes of recruitment, among others.
Her request came days after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here. The accused has since been arrested. "Let’s absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," KTR said in the tweet on Thursday.

Also read: Lord Mountbatten faces legal proceedings from 72-year alleged sexual abuse victim
In the USA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in its website said the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) coordinated by the Department of Justiceenables everyone to search the latest information from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and numerous Indian tribes for the identity and location of known sex offenders.
"@KTRTRS Garu,Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in #USA which even the public can access for the purposes of recruitment etc. I am happy to submit a concept note based on research of 20 countries," Krishnan tweeted.
Padma Shree awardee, crusader against sex crime and Trafficking, Sunitha Krishnan runs an NGO-Prajwala.
Also read: CBI now part of Interpol's anti-child sex abuse database
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KT Rama RaoTelangana

Previous Article

Delhi's PM2.5 pollution during July-September quarter second lowest in 5 years, says report

Next Article

Yogi Adityanath announces monthly motorcycle allowance of Rs 500 for UP police