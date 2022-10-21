    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Telangana willing to prepare sexual offenders list, says KT Rama Rao

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    The minister was responding to Krishnan’s tweet on Thursday that whether the state can set up a Sex Offenders Register of convicted offenders on the lines of the one in the USA which can be accessed by the public for the purposes of recruitment, among others.

    Telangana is willing to prepare the list of sexual offenders and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has asked noted social worker Sunitha Krishnan to present a concept note to the state government.

    Her request came days after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here. The accused has since been arrested. "Let's absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," KTR said in the tweet on Thursday.
    Her request came days after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here. The accused has since been arrested. "Let’s absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," KTR said in the tweet on Thursday.
    Also read: Lord Mountbatten faces legal proceedings from 72-year alleged sexual abuse victim
    In the USA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in its website said the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) coordinated by the Department of Justiceenables everyone to search the latest information from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and numerous Indian tribes for the identity and location of known sex offenders.
    "@KTRTRS Garu,Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in #USA which even the public can access for the purposes of recruitment etc. I am happy to submit a concept note based on research of 20 countries," Krishnan tweeted.
    Padma Shree awardee, crusader against sex crime and Trafficking, Sunitha Krishnan runs an NGO-Prajwala.
    Also read: CBI now part of Interpol's anti-child sex abuse database
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    KT Rama RaoTelangana

