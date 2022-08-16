Section 144 imposed in Telangana village after TRS leader stabbed to death

By CNBCTV18.com

After a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was stabbed to death on Monday, section 144 was implemented in Teladarupally village of Khammam district of Telangana. Minutes after raising the flag in celebration of Independence Day, he was allegedly murdered by four unidentified individuals. The incident happened when Tammineni Krishnaiah was returning on a bike after hoisting the National Flag.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam district, a four-person vehicle with four passengers approached the entrance to Teldarupally and struck the man, killing him there and then fleeing.

"We have got information that four people have committed it (the murder) and we have formed four teams to find their location. The body is shifted to the hospital for postmortem," the ACP was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Monday.

Angered over the incident, supporters of TRS leader reportedly gathered in front of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao's residence to pelt stones. They blamed Koteshwar for the murder. As a result, parts of the leader's residence were damaged, ANI reported.

"We dispersed the crowd and based on the evidence, cases will be booked. The case is registered and the investigation is on in the Rural police station. Section 144 is imposed in Teladarupally gram panchayat," said the Commissioner of Police.

