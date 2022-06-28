Telangana State Intermediate results to be declared soon: Here’s how to check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2022 today at 11am. Students will be able to access their marks on the Telangana board website after the results are announced.

Here’s how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website or result portal at Go to the official website or result portal at results.cgg.gov.in or tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘TS Inter results 2022’ banner displayed on the home page

Step 4: Click on ‘TS inter results 2022 2nd year or 1st year result’ link

Step5: A new login window will open.

Step 6: Choose the exam year and the exam stream (General/Vocational).

Step 7: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 8: Click on ‘Get Result’ to submit

Step 9: Your TS inter results 2022 1st year or 2nd year will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or take a screenshot of the result for future reference.

The board has decided to make TS Inter Results Marks Memo available to the students via a Mobile App called ‘T App Folio’ app.

The Telangana's Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held between May 6 and 24, 2022.

As per the Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2022. A total of 4.64 lakh students appeared for TS 1st Year Inter exams while 4.39 lakh students appeared for the 2nd year exam.