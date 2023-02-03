English
india News

Telangana: Fire breaks out at new secretariat building in Hyderabad




By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 10:23:15 AM IST (Published)

A fire broke out inside the new Telangana secretariat building in Hyderabad on Friday. The building was still under construction and no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Hyderabad Police reported that the fire broke out early morning today. Ten fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.
According to News18, the building was undergoing woodwork on the ground floor when a "plastic material" caught fire and lit the first floor. Images and videos shared on social media show dense smoke coming from the roof of the building.
The new secretariat was to be inaugurated in just two weeks on February 17 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
