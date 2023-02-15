Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed in Telangana — South Central Railway shares list of trains cancelled

Telangana Godavari Express derailed: The South Central Railway also shared a list of trains cancelled and partial cancelled on Wednesday. It also issued a helpline number on which people can call for inquiry.
Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed near Bibinagar in Telangana early Wednesday, South Central Railway officials said. No casualty was reported and one was injured in the incident, the officials said.
The train was proceeding to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. "Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar. Six coaches derailed. There are no casualties/ injuries," a release from said.
Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, the South Central Railway said.
It also issued a helpline number on which people can call for inquiry: 040 27786666
The South Central Railway also shared a list of trains cancelled and partial cancelled on Wednesday in view of the derailment of the Godavari Express.
First Published: Feb 15, 2023 11:19 AM IST
