Telangana Day: K Chandrashekar Rao to kickstart 21-day long festivities as state enters 10th year of formation

homeindia NewsTelangana Day: K Chandrashekar Rao to kickstart 21 day long festivities as state enters 10th year of formation

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 11:58:29 AM IST (Published)

The Telangana Day is a reminder of the state's history for the sustained Telangana movement, which continued for over six decades. The day is an occasion for the people of the state to commemorate the victory of the Telangana movement and the sacrifices made by the people for a state of their own.

Telangana Day or Telangana Foundation Day is celebrated every year on June 2. Telangana was formed as a separate state out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 after a sustained Telangana movement for many years. The Telangana Foundation Day is being celebrated across the state with several events and the state government has also prepared a week-long programme to mark the day as the country’s youngest state enters its 10 year.

On June 2, 2014, K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new state of Telangana.
History and Significance
Telangana Day is an important occasion for the people of the state that reminds them of the long battle for a separate state over many decades. The origin of Telangana movement dates back to 1952 when an organised effort started for a separate state. The state came to existence after a series of demonstrations, violent protests and sacrifice of many lives by the Telugu people who fought for a separate region of their own.
X