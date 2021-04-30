Telangana extends night curfew by 7 days till May 8: What's allowed and what's not Updated : April 30, 2021 06:33:05 IST State wide night curfew already in force from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am from April 20. Restaurants shutters down by 8:00 pm, no curbs on essential services, movement of govt officials and private medical personnel. Hospital bound patients, pregnant women can travel during curfew hours. Published : April 30, 2021 06:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply