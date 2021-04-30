Telangana extends night curfew by 7 days till May 8: What's allowed and what's not

Telangana on Friday extended its night curfew till 5:00 am on May 8. The order extending the night curfew, which is already in place from 9:00 pm on April 20, was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The statewide night curfew is in force from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am on all days.

Telangana recorded 7,646 new COVID-19 cases on April 29, taking the total caseload to over 4.35 lakh while the total death toll stood at 2,261 with 53 more casualties on the same day, according to a government bulletin.

What’s not allowed?

The curfew order says all offices, firms, shops, establishments, and restaurants have to be closed at 8:00 pm. Movement of all individuals except exempted categories will be prohibited from 9:00 pm onwards.

What’s allowed?

There will be no restrictions on hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, and those dealing with the supply of essential services. Print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, water supply, and sanitation services have been exempted from the night curfew.

Cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, and production units or services which require continuous processes will be allowed to operate. Inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods will be allowed during the restricted hours.

Both state and central government officials can move freely during restricted hours but they will have to show their official identity cards. The same applies to officials of urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions and those on emergency duty.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, and other health workers with ID cards will be allowed to travel. Pregnant women and hospital-bound patients, people coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands are also allowed to travel during the night curfew.