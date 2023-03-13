Telangana CM KCR hospitalised following abdominal discomfort; stomach ulcer found

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said. Appropriate medication has been started, they added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taken to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, the private super-speciality hospital said. Appropriate medication has been started, they added.

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Rao.

"Wish honb Chief Minister #KCR garu @TelanganaCMO speedy recovery & get well soon," the governor tweeted.

Rao's daughter K. Kavitha was questioned over the weekend by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

With agency inputs.