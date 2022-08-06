    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Telangana CM to boycott NITI Aayog's meet due to discrimination against states
    By PTI

    In a strong-worded letter KCR said, "India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country."

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday told PM Narendra Modi that he will be boycotting the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, as a mark of strong protest against the present 'discriminating' trend of the Centre towards states.
    In a strong-worded letter to Modi, KCR, as Rao is known, said "India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country."
    "In view of these facts I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022, and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country," Rao said in the letter narrating a host of reasons for his boycotting the meet.
    First Published:  IST

