Technical discussions closed by India & UK on vaccine certificate recognition, says NHA's RS Sharma

The National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said the technical discussion between India-UK on vaccine certificate recognition is now closed.

RS Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) Wednesday said the technical discussion between India-UK on vaccine certificate recognition is now closed.

Sharma said he did not know the exact issue and there has been no communication from either the ministry of external affairs or directly from the British High Commission, to inform that there are any concerns.

He said the British High Commissioner and his colleague had met him on September 2 and wanted to understand things about COVID-19, how the typical architecture and other kinds of stuff, "So we had put them in contact with one of our team members who was supposed to give the technical lowdown on the on CoWin and way it works."

"British authorities had two meetings. In the first meeting, the UK side gave us a basic understanding of their software, certificates and process. In the second meeting which took place yesterday, our side gave them the technical details of our software and that is where the matter stands out. So, now whatever decision they take have to take, they will take. However, we are not aware of any concerns being expressed by them," he added.

Also Read

Sharma said the meeting was essential to understand how the vaccination process takes place, how CoWin as a platform works, how the certificates are issued, and also how they are encrypted, "All those technical details have been discussed among both teams. We also understood their processes, they also understood our processes."

He reiterated that no concerns as such were expressed, "Ultimately, these are the technical discussions. The final decision does take place on the basis of the feedback. Technical teams may not be able to decide the policy on both sides. So we are just provided technical inputs."

The CEO said National Health Authority does not do any dialogue with any external agency without the involvement of the ministry of external affairs, "Going forward, things will happen depending on whatever their policy people may decide. So, the technical discussions are closed."

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video