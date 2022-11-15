Tech Eagle is the first in the world to transport animal vaccines via drones

By CNBCTV18.com

Drone delivery start-up Tech Eagle has successfully delivered via drone vaccines by Indian Immunologicals Limited to the animal husbandry department of Arunachal Pradesh. The Noida-based company claims to be the world’s first to have successfully transported animal vaccines via drones.

Tech Eagle used its indigenously developed hybrid drone Vertiplane X3 for the maiden flight.

The drone delivery service was carried out by TechEagle in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh’s animal husbandry department and EY in a bid to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem of the animals in the area. The initiative is likely to help take vaccines to remote and difficult terrains faster to protect livestock from several diseases, Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited said in a release.

The maiden drone flight was inaugurated by Tage Taki, minister of agriculture and animal husbandry of Arunachal Pradesh. The state government is focussing on strengthening the supply chain of the animal husbandry department from Lower Dibang Valley.

“It is a historic event as drone technology has not been used before to deliver life-saving animal drugs and medicines in the veterinary sector,” EastMojo quoted Tage Taki as saying.

Hybrid drone Vertiplane X3 is a fixed-wing electric-powered vertical take-off landing (VTOL) drone with a maximum speed of 120 kmph. Tech Eagle claims that the drone can fly for 100 km on a single charge with a 3 kg payload, The Times of India reported.

The flight travelled from Kangkong to Paglam, covering an aerial distance of 29 km. Vertiplane X3 transported the cargo in 20 minutes, TOI quoted Vikram Singh Meena, founder and CEO of the start-up, as saying.

According to Meena, the distance from Kangkong to Paglam via road is about 120 km and it takes close to 4 hours to travel from one destination to the other.