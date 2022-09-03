Teacher’s Day: Top movies to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. It also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, first Vice-President and second President of India.

Teachers are the ones who shape the future of our society by nurturing young kids into competent citizens. Apart from imparting knowledge, they also help in guiding and shaping lives.

It is always a nice way to celebrate Teacher’s Day by reminiscing and remembering the school days and the relationships people have or had with their teachers.

Here are some of the top movies that you can consider watching.

Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is based on the life of Anand Kumar, an educator from Patna, Bihar, who teaches a batch of 30 underprivileged students every year, and helps them enter one of the most prestigious institutions in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan playing the character of Anand.

Taare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, this blockbuster shows the journey of a child suffering from Dyslexia and an art teacher who helps improve the child’s reading and writing skills through unconventional methods. The movie highlights the bond that a teacher establishes with their students.

Hichki

The movie starred Rani Mukherjee, who plays the character of Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. Despite her condition, she pursues her desire to teach young people and does not give up when life throws obstacles in her way. The movie also addresses some amazing ways to discipline and educate children belonging to underprivileged backgrounds.

Nil Battey Sannata

If we talk about teachers, mothers are the first teachers that we interact with. The movie starring Swara Bhaskar, Riya Shukla, and Pankaj Tripathi, shows how a mother motivates her daughter and helps her pursue the dream of joining the Indian Administrative Services.

3 Idiots

The film fostered a multi-starrer cast, including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan as the lead characters. Boman Irani plays the professor who is the embodiment of the mundane and formula-based Indian education system that makes it difficult for innovation to breathe. The movie shows the evolution of the relationship between the students and the professor who preaches the doctrinal methods of teaching.