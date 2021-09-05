Teachers' Day: PM Modi lauds teaching fraternity for ensuring students' education journey during COVID

  • Home>
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day and said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have started reopening after over a year of being due to coronavirus.
He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teachers' Day.
"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds," Modi tweeted.
It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times, he said.
"I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," Modi said in another tweet.
