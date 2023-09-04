Teacher’s Day 2023: Best quotes, messages, and wishes to share

Teacher’s Day is a unique occasion dedicated to expressing gratitude to educators who dedicate their lives to building the future of their students. The day is an occasion to honour and recognise the contributions of teachers to society and nation-building.

It's the apt day to convey your heartfelt gratitude to teachers who play a key role in shaping our futures and helping us to build our careers. Teacher’s Day is celebrated in India every year on September 5 on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and second President. Dr. Radhakrishnan was a renowned teacher and philosopher, apart from being an astute statesman.

Teacher’s Day wishes and messages are the best way to convey our gratitude to the exceptional teachers who have made a significant impact on our lives.

Teacher’s Day wishes

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy Teacher’s Day!

This beautiful message is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service.

Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all, you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teacher's Day!

You are the spark, the inspiration and the guide in my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

Happy Teacher’s Day! It has been an honour to get to learn so many things from you; thank you for inspiring me! We need more teachers like you in our schools.

You have always challenged me to work hard and get good grades. I will always remember you. I convey my heartfelt gratitude on this Teacher's Day!

You have always been an excellent educator who knew how to illuminate a soul with its light. Happy Teacher’s Day to my favourite teacher!

Wishing you joy and happiness, you are an amazing teacher, and you only deserve the best.

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!

All the efforts and hard work you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

Teacher’s Day Messages

I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Today, I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. Happy Teacher’s Day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teacher's Day!

Not everyone has a heart of gold and such dedication– but you do! You’re a truly inspiring individual who has taught so much more than simply curriculum. That is why I just wanted to let you know that your hard work, efforts, and care are much appreciated. Best wishes for this Teacher’s Day!

From ABCs to red, white and blue; to history and mathematics too, all I want to say is a big THANK You!

On this day, we honour teachers like you, who give of themselves in all that they do. So, thank you, my teacher, for all that you gave. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher's Day!

Teacher’s Day Quotes

“You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.” - Khalil Gibran

“Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers.” - Josef Albers

“The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth.” – Dan Rather

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzai

“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” - William Butler Yeats

“If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.”- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

“A teacher who can arouse a feeling for one single good action, for one single good poem, accomplishes more than he who fills our memory with rows and rows of natural objects, classified with name and form.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe