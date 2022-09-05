Teachers Day 2022: PM Modi pays homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 every year in India to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers and paid homage to former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Modi also paid homage to former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.
    Last year, PM Modi greeted the teaching fraternity saying it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured students' education journey continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 every year in India to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. After becoming president, Radhakrishnan had said: "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day."
    The day is an opportunity to show gratitude to the teachers and educators. Across the country, Teacher's Day is celebrated with fervour in schools, colleges and educational institutions. The day is marked by organising events highlighting their significance and honouring their work.
    Radhakrishnan was born in 1888 in the erstwhile Madras Presidency.
    Also Read: Sheikh Hasina to embark on four-day India visit from September 5
     
