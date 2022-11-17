Calcutta High Court also appointed a DIG as its head, observing that the team required additional manpower for speedy and judicious completion of the work

The Calcutta High Court has added four new investigators and removed two officers from the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal. It also appointed CBI deputy inspector general (DIG) as its head, observing that the team required additional manpower for speedy and judicious completion of the work.

The SIT is probing an alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in government-run and aided schools in West Bengal. Irregularities were observed in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff and teachers by the School Service Commission. A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the probe in June.

On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was moving very slowly for “reasons best known to it”. He said that even though the SIT was formed five months ago, it has questioned only 16 of the 542 named as illegal-job getters in Group D so far, PTI reported.

The court removed a deputy superintendent and an inspector from the team and added another deputy superintendent and three inspectors to the originally five-member SIT. It also ordered bringing back CBI’s deputy inspector general Akhilesh Singh to head the probe. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI authority to release Singh from his current assignment so that he could return to the team and said he should not be taken away from the SIT head post without the court’s permission.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting investigations into the alleged recruitment scam and has arrested two ruling Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya in the case. Cash worth around Rs 50 crore was seized by the ED from two flats belonging to Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee in July.

Justice Gangopadhyay has in the recent past made several observations within the court on the progress of the investigation into the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam.

On November 3, Justice Gangopadhyay, who has been dealing with various litigations pertaining to the scam, said he wondered if the real masterminds behind the scam would be nabbed during his lifetime, IANS reported.

On November 7, he said he had faith in the CBI even though he sometimes commented on the way some of its officers were functioning in the matter.

“I talked to their officers and after that, I feel that the central agency officers are investigating through lots of obstacles. So, I express my confidence in CBI and I wait for the ‘CBI magic’," Justice Gangopadhyay said.