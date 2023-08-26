Muzaffarnagar school teacher booked for allegedly instructing students to strike Muslim classmate

Muzaffarnagar Police booked a teacher on Saturday after she was accused of making sectarian remarks and instructing her students to strike a Muslim classmate for not finishing his homework.

The action took place a day after a video of a teacher instructing her students to hit a Class 2 kid at a school in Khubbapur village provoked heated words from numerous political leaders.

The teacher claimed that while she was wrong to have a student slapped by classmates, she was forced to do so since she is disabled and was unable to stand up and approach the student who had not completed his task.

Police booked Tyagi after receiving a complaint from the boy's family, but have yet to reveal the charges against her.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday in a post on X condemned the incident saying, "sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a marketplace of hatred — nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India — we all have to teach them love not hatred."

Shubham Shukla, Muzaffarnagar's Basic Shiksha Adhikari, told PTI on Saturday that a criminal case would be filed against the school's administration.

He stated that a team has been dispatched to the school and that serious action will be taken against the school administration, according to the BSA.

Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party said that the BJP and RSS's "politics of hate" had pushed the country to the point where a teacher could instruct her students to slap a youngster from a minority community because of his faith.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too in a post demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a "blot on teacher society." Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary spoke to Irshad, the father of the victim, and assured him of justice.

Circle Officer Ravi Shankar stated on Friday that it appears that the boy was beaten up for failing to complete his schoolwork and that there was nothing wrong with it.

