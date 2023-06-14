Two people in ICU, 18 injured after accidental steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Odisha

An accidental steam leak at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has resulted in two individuals being in critical condition and 16 others being hospitalized. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

The incident took place at approximately 1 pm on Tuesday in the Dhenkanal district while inspection work was being conducted at the plant, causing harm to both workers and engineers present at the site.

"Of the 18 burn cases admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care under the vigilant watch of medical professionals, including a team from Tata Steel. The other individuals are in stable condition, receiving continuous, high-quality care," Tata Steel said.

The company further added, "Another individual, initially admitted for a panic attack at the incident site, is now in good health and expected to be discharged shortly."

Corporate Communications Chief Sharvesh Kumar confirmed these facts in a video message today.

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra confirmed that approximately 19 individuals were injured in the accident.

Immediate measures were taken to transport the injured individuals to the Occupational Health Centre located within the plant premises. Subsequently, they were shifted to Cuttack for further medical treatment.

In the meantime, the Directorate of Factory and Boilers has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the steam leak at the blast furnace section, where workers and engineers were conducting an inspection.

An official from the directorate reported that the steam line ruptured, resulting in hot water falling on the workers during the inspection.

Tata Steel has also launched an internal probe to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Dhenkanal visited the site of the incident to assess the situation.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

With agency inputs.