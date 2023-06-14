Two people in ICU, 18 injured after accidental steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Odisha

An accidental steam leak at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has resulted in two individuals being in critical condition and 16 others being hospitalized. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

A steam leak incident at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha has resulted in two individuals being critically injured and 16 others hospitalised, according to a statement issued by the company.

The incident took place at approximately 1 pm on Tuesday in the Dhenkanal district while inspection work was being conducted at the plant, causing harm to both workers and engineers present at the site.

"Of the 18 burn cases admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care under the vigilant watch of medical professionals, including a team from Tata Steel. The other individuals are in stable condition, receiving continuous, high-quality care," Tata Steel said.