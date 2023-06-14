CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsTwo people in ICU, 18 injured after accidental steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Odisha

Two people in ICU, 18 injured after accidental steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Odisha

Two people in ICU, 18 injured after accidental steam leak at Tata Steel plant in Odisha
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 4:23:25 PM IST (Published)

An accidental steam leak at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has resulted in two individuals being in critical condition and 16 others being hospitalized. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

A steam leak incident at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha has resulted in two individuals being critically injured and 16 others hospitalised, according to a statement issued by the company.

The incident took place at approximately 1 pm on Tuesday in the Dhenkanal district while inspection work was being conducted at the plant, causing harm to both workers and engineers present at the site.
"Of the 18 burn cases admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care under the vigilant watch of medical professionals, including a team from Tata Steel. The other individuals are in stable condition, receiving continuous, high-quality care," Tata Steel said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X