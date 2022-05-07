Three injured in explosion at Tata Steel gas pipeline at Jamshedpur plant

Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in Tata Steel plant in Jameshdpur on Saturday. The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, a company statement said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees, who started fleeing the area. In the ensuing melee, one employee suffered minor injuries after losing balance and falling to the ground.

In a statement, Tata Steel said, “Today, at around 10.20 am, there was a blasting sound at Battery 6 of Coke Plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, Battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process."

The company said an ambulance and fire tenders immediately reached the accident site and the area was cordoned off. "The situation was brought under control in a very short time. Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid and sent to TMH. Two of them have been discharged from the hospital; the condition of the 3rd employee is stable," the statement added.

Tata Steel saiod the incident has been reported to the relevant authorities and an investigation to assess the cause is underway.

