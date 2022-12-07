Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran to lead B20, the coalition of top G20 companies

Chandrasekaran is chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata group companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than $100 billion. B20 speaks with a unified voice on behalf of the entire G20 business community.

N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday, December 7, was appointed as the chair of B20 India by the central government, and will lead the business agenda during India’s G20 presidency. Chandrasekaran is Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata group companies with aggregate annual revenues of more than $100 billion.

Chandrasekaran said, "As India commences its leadership of B20 amid multiple global developments and transformations, the participation of businesses in global economic decision-making has never been more critical."

"We believe that a renewed strategy for businesses to strengthen global collaborations will foster economic stability, progress and growth that is inclusive and sustainable. B20 India will take forward the global B20 agenda for equitable development and highlight solutions to G20 India for meeting the challenges of the future."

Additionally, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the nation's apex industry body, was appointed by the government to serve as the B20 India Secretariat and oversee the B20 India process. The CII took over the B20 India Secretariat on December 1 as India's tenure as the G20 president got underway.

B20 is one of the most prominent engagement groups in the G20 and was founded in 2010. It is an alliance of businesses from the G20 member countries. It drives the process of rallying top business figures from across the world to share their opinions on matters of global economic and trade governance and speaks with a unified voice on behalf of the entire G20 business community.

The theme, 'R.A.I.S.E - Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable Businesses,' has been chosen by B20 India as the focus of its discussions. CII will organise over 100 corporate policy initiatives nationwide throughout the year of the presidency under the B20 calendar.