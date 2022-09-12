By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Taragiri is expected to be delivered by August 2025, an official statement said. It is named after a hill range in the Himalayas located at Garhwal.

The Indian Navy launched Taragiri, the fifth Stealth Frigate of P17A, on Sunday. The ship was named as per maritime traditions, the Western Naval Command said in a tweet. "Following the launch, ‘Taragiri’ will join its two sister ships at MDL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited) for outfitting activities towards the run-up for their delivery to the Indian Navy," a press release said.

The ship is expected to be delivered by August 2025, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-IN-C, Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-IN-C, Western Naval Command , complimented all agencies associated with Taragiri "for yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's journey of Aatma Nirbharata, indigenous design and shipbuilding".

How the ship got its name? What are its capabilities?

Here are 10 points about ‘Taragiri’:

Taragiri is named after a hill range in the Himalayas located at Garhwal. It is the fifth ship of Project 17A Frigates. These ships are the advanced version of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class).

Taragiri ship has been built using integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL.

The indigenously designed Taragiri will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, a sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features.

It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. The ship's air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system.

Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability while an SRGM Gun will enable it to provide effective naval gunfire support.

Indigenously developed triple tube lightweight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship's anti-submarine capability.

P17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. The indigenous construction of complex frontline ships such as Stealth Frigates provides additional benefits such as economic development, and employment generation for Indian Shipyards, their sub-contractors and ancillary industry.

The 149.02 M long and 17.8 M wide ship is propelled by a combination of two Gas Turbines and two Main Diesel Engines which are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots at a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes.

The vessel is being launched with an approximate launch weight of 3,510 tonnes. The frigate is designed by the Indian Navy's in-house design organisation, the Bureau of Naval Design.

The total value of Project 17A is around Rs 25,700 crores, the statement said.

Seven P17A Frigates

According to the officials, seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers). The Ministry of Defence said 75 percent of the orders of the Project 17A were placed on indigenous firms including MSMEs, thus reinforcing the country’s quest for ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Under the P17A program, a total of seven ships, with four at MDL and three at GRSE are under construction. Four P17A Project ships - two each at MDL and GRSE - have been launched so far between 2019 and 2022, the statement read. These four were 'Nilgiri', 'Himgiri', 'Udaygiri' and 'Dunagiri'. Taragiri is the fifth and the sixth frigate is 'Vindhyagiri'.