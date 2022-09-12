Mini
Taragiri is expected to be delivered by August 2025, an official statement said. It is named after a hill range in the Himalayas located at Garhwal.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-IN-C, Western Naval Command, complimented all agencies associated with Taragiri "for yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's journey of Aatma Nirbharata, indigenous design and shipbuilding".
P17A are follow-on of Shivalik Class Frigates, also built at MDL and embody improved stealth features and are pack latest weapons/ sensors for a Combat Ready & Future Proof Navy. Under the project, seven frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and #GRSE. pic.twitter.com/vrpdtpNzTA— Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) September 12, 2022
Smt Charu Singh, President NWWA (WR), launched ‘Taragiri’, 5th ship of Project 17A at #MDL on 11 Sep after Naming the ship as per maritime traditions. @DefenceMinindia@AjaybhattBJP4UK@drajaykumar_ias@HQ_IDS_India@SpokespersonMoD@indiannavy @Indiannavymedia@DefPROMumbai pic.twitter.com/qsOcPmM4ka— Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) September 12, 2022
Frontline warship of the #IndianNavy, Project 17A Frigate #INSUdaygiri, launched at #MazagonDocks in Mumbai@rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia @indiannavy @DefPROMumbai @SpokespersonMoD @CMD_MazagonDock #MadeInIndia #MakeInIndia #Aatmanirbhar #indigenous pic.twitter.com/wGwJfuyFQT— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) May 17, 2022