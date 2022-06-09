TANCET 2022 Results declared: Check details here

Anna University in Chennai announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 today. Candidates who appeared for TANCET exam can check their results and download the scorecard from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

The TANCET 2022 exam was held in May for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (M.Plan.), and Master of Architecture (M Arch.) courses in colleges across the state.

Here’s how to download your scorecard for the TANCET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at www.tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the TANCET result 2022 direct link displayed on the screen

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your TANCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Proceed to download the TANCET 2022 scorecard, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

All candidates who gave the exam are advised to check their score cards thoroughly. A TANCET 2022 scorecard will contain details of rank, score, and qualifying status. In case there are spelling or factual errors in the scorecard, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities of the Anna University immediately. All the candidates who have qualified in the TANCET 2022 exam will be further called for counselling.

All candidates must keep and preserve a hard copy of their score card while seeking admission in the Anna University. In case a candidate is unable to produce their score card at the time of admission, he or she will not be allowed to take admission till they produce their scorecard. If a candidate has lost his/her scorecard then they can request for a copy of the same by submitting a written request to the Secretary (TANCET), and paying Rs 100 in form of a demand draft.