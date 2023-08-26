Tamil Nadu train fire: 10 from Lucknow killed, over 20 injured in Madurai

On Saturday morning, August 26, a tragic incident occurred near Madurai railway station when a fire erupted in a private party compartment that was stationary on Bodi Lane. The distressing event resulted in the loss of 10 lives and left over 20 people injured, reported PTI. The bodies of the victims have been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The Southern Railway issued a statement revealing that the fire was triggered by an “illegal gas cylinder” on board the compartment. The “private party coach” passengers had arrived from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha, who arrived at the station to assess the situation, confirmed the grim news that 10 individuals had lost their lives due to the fire in the compartment. The Southern Railway has announced an amount of Rs 10 lakh to be provided to the families of the deceased as compensation.

The tragic event unfolded at approximately 5:15 AM. Fire and rescue services, along with the railway staff and police, worked tirelessly to control the blaze. The fire service personnel arrived at the scene within half an hour and managed to successfully extinguish the flames by 7:15 AM. According to authorities, the fire started when a passenger ignited a gas burner to prepare coffee.

According to the Southern Railway's official release, the private party coach had been attached to train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Express) at Nagercoil Junction on August 25. The coach was subsequently detached and positioned at the Madurai Stabling line.

According to the statement, the party coach left Lucknow on August 17 with plans to go to Chennai on Sunday before returning to Lucknow.

“While the coach was stabled/parked, some members of the party in the private party coach were using the illegally smuggled cooking gas cylinder unauthorisedly for preparing tea/snacks, which caused the fire in the stabled/parked coach. Most of the passengers could get out of the coach upon noticing the fire. Some passengers had already got down at the platform before the detachment of the coach,” the release stated.

Southern Railway officials have set up two helpline numbers, 9360552608 and 8015681915, to provide information related to the fire incident and to assist those affected by the tragedy.