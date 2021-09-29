A month since reopening, Chennai's schools contend with a long list of challenges

While reopening schools is being welcomed by many, the academic system faces more challenges now than before.

All classrooms at Chennai's reputed, CBSE-affiliated Don Bosco School of Excellence wear a new look, today. The school spent the better part of the lockdown investing in some nifty technology, to aid learning. Each classroom comes with an electronic sensor board, web cameras and microphones.

Since students of grades 9 to 12 returned to their classes on September 1, Don Bosco has split each class into batches of three. This it did, to conform to the Tamil Nadu government’s mandate that classroom strength is maintained at 50 percent, in the pursuit of social distancing. The new tech now means students split across three classrooms can still attend offline classes at the same time.

The new protocol means batches do not come into contact with each other, with student batches even allotted staggered recesses. The cameras let a teacher taking lessons in one room LIVE-stream across two other classrooms, where the remainder of her students sit and attend.

Also Read:

How technology helps offline teaching

The sensor board allows diagrams and equations drawn and explained in one class to appear, almost magically, on the boards in other classes too. Students’ doubts are cleared over the microphone whose output is connected to each class. Another batch of students joins in from individual homes, opting to not return to classes and continue online learning.

"We have put them (students) in three or four classrooms — in a classroom, there are only 15 or 18 students," says the Reverend Father Philip Louie, Principal at Don Bosco School of Excellence, "The class teacher or the subject teacher will be teaching in one particular classroom and two other teachers will be assisting students in other classrooms."

From October 1, schools across Tamil Nadu will see classes between 1and 8 reopen after months of staying shut. The decision comes after classes 9 to 12 have resumed across the state for a month now, amid declining COVID numbers. While reopening schools is being welcomed by many, the academic system faces more challenges now than before.

Overworked teachers and lessons on repeat

For instance, while technology is helping some schools like Don Bosco get back on track several others do not have that privilege. At the St Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School in North Chennai's Choolai neighbourhood, mandatory social distancing has meant teachers end up taking classes twice over while continuing some form of teaching and lessons through WhatsApp videos.

With a fund-crunch to contend with, the school says hiring more teachers to teach extra classes is out of the question. The result: over-worked teachers who are struggling to complete their portions, shuttling from one batch to the other, redoing lessons.

"I completed 50 percent of my portions but I’m redoing everything," says Mary Arul Bharathy, a Grade 9 teacher at the school, "I sent in videos the first time, I took online classes the second time, and now I handle offline classes — batch one and batch two. It’s really cumbersome, but what do we do?"

Schools see drop in attendance

The bigger challenge for government-aided schools, in particular, is that authorities say they are witnessing an alarming drop in attendance. School turn-outs in Chennai have averaged just 75-80 percent since reopening. Academicians say there’s a reason for this.

"Since the Tamil Nadu Government began promoting all students last year, parents question the need to send their children to school since they will end up being promoted anyway," says the Reverend Sister Mary Fathima, Principal at St Joseph’s.

"Further, the government has also asked us to not force children to attend offline classes," she adds, "We are not in a position to enforce attendance."

With livelihoods affected, several low-income families have been unable to pay school fees. Even though government-aided schools have relaxed fee deadlines, the future looks uncertain. Then, there’s also the fear of children testing positive for COVID-19 after attending offline classes at school.

Since schools reopened, the Tamil Nadu government has reported only 117 COVID-19 cases within school campuses in the state — against a total of 85,000 cases in the same period. However, some parents are still worried and prefer not sending children to school. While schools and students get used to a new environment, whether this will be feasible over the long term is still an unanswered question.