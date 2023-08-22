Tamil Nadu to build India's first integrated drone testing centre, here's how it helps

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) plans to establish India's first integrated test centre for Unmanned Aerial Systems or drones. The plan is expected to take form and shape under the Centre's Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme.

While the Tamil Nadu Government has not specified a timeline for the centre's proposed operations, CNBC-TV18 has learned it could be ready in time for the state's global investor summit, in January.

According to information from the state government, the proposed test centre will be established in a 2.3-acre area at the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Vallam Vadagal, near the town of Sriperumbudur.

"This testing centre will enable Tamil Nadu to become a preferred destination for aerospace and defence companies to set up their India operations," said a statement by TRB Rajaa, the state's minister for industries and investment promotion.

Tamil Nadu has an existing defence corridor spread across cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Salem and Hosur. An integrated testing centre for drones is being seen as reinforcement of the state's existing defence manufacturing muscle.

"Many suggestions were received at a roundtable (discussion) held recently with representatives from the aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors," Rajaa's statement added, "We are committed to taking necessary action and positive outcomes will be seen soon."

The announcement comes as great news to drone companies in the state who have been attempting to expand not just manufacturing operations, but testing and R&D capabilities as well.

"The drone testing facility will elevate the quality, dependability and innovation of drone technologies, which will provide us with streamlined testing procedures, cost-effectiveness, faster development and avenues for collaboration and expansion," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO at Garuda Aerospace.

Starting 2023, Garuda Aerospace expects to have an annual capacity of 36,000 drones, while companies like Idea Forge are working on high-altitude drones for the armed forces.

Hyderabad-based MCloud is also targeting revenues to the tune of Rs 2,500 in the current fiscal, from the sale of drones, with current capacity in the range of 200 drones per month.