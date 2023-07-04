Senthil Balaji arrest | Madras High Court pronounces split verdict in money laundering case

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

The Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus plea (HCP) filed by Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's wife on Tuesday. The plea sought release of Balaji who is an accused in cash-for jobs scam. The petition will now be referred to a larger bench.

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced the verdict on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife against her husband's "illegal detention". While Justice Nisha Banu set Balaji at liberty, the other judge disagreed with it.

"...As of now, the status quo continues because of the split verdict. One of the judges accepted our plea that the ED has no power to seek police custody...It has been held by one of the judges that it is a case of illegal arrest..," DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate NR Elango was quoted by ANI as saying.

The bench then directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for it to be referred to another bench.

In its submission before a local Chennai court last month, the ED claimed that Balaji " misused his office for illegal gratification and engineered a job racket scam in MTC/TNSTCs (state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC))". It said kickbacks were paid by candidates through his associates.