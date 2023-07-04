Senthil Balaji arrest | Madras High Court pronounces split verdict in money laundering case

By CNBCTV18.com

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

The Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus plea (HCP) filed by Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's wife on Tuesday. The plea sought release of Balaji who is an accused in cash-for jobs scam. The petition will now be referred to a larger bench.

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced the verdict on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife against her husband's "illegal detention". While Justice Nisha Banu set Balaji at liberty, the other judge disagreed with it. ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Governor can't dismiss Senthil Balaji — Legal experts explain why