Senthil Balaji arrest | Madras High Court pronounces split verdict in money laundering case

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

The Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus plea (HCP) filed by Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's wife on Tuesday. The plea sought release of Balaji who is an accused in cash-for jobs scam. The petition will now be referred to a larger bench.