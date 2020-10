Commitment and unwavering effort towards developing the state has led to Tamil Nadu being rated among the best-governed states, chief minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Palaniswami, in his Twitter handle, said, "TN has been rated as one of the best-governed states in India. This is a result of our unwavering effort and commitment to the development of the state. Let us continue to work together, and work harder, to keep our state the best-governed one in India."

The chief minister provided a link to a report on ranking for states vis-a-vis governance based on a composite index in the context of sustainable development.