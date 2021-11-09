Tamil Nadu rains Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains till November 12; schools, colleges shut

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'moderate to heavy rain' till November 12 in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west northwestwards, concentrate into a depression, and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the MeT office said. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period, the IMD said.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall. Squally weather with winds gusting up to 60 kmph is predicted over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar till November 12.

Here are latest updates:

Rameswaram receives rainfall due to Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu



IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in the state today. pic.twitter.com/Yky7SmOLmF — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

# Rainwater enters houses in Agraharam, Korattur area as Chennai receives heavy rains due to Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu.

# IMD predicts 'moderate to heavy rain' till November 12 in the city.

# Schools and colleges will remain closed due to heavy rainfall in Madurai district, says the District Collector.