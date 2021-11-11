TN rains LIVE updates: Trains to Tiruvallur cancelled; several areas in Chennai heavily inundated

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Chennai and seven other districts in Tamil Nadu as there is no respite from rains. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places today.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Here are the latest updates from Tamil Nadu:

#IndiGo cancels six evening flights bound for Chennai.

# Southern Railway announces cancellation of trains to Tiruvallur district. Tracks in Avadi and Ambattur stations are heavily waterlogged. There can be a delay in travel between Chennai and Gummidipoondi.

# Heavy overnight rains bring Chennai to a halt as various neighborhoods and key roads are heavily inundated. 11 underpasses and 7 arterial roads are shut due to waterlogging. Central Chennai recorded an overnight rainfall of 14.05 cm, North Chennai - 17.5 cm.

#WATCH Areas in Chennai's Ashok Nagar remain inundated as rainfall continues to lash the city.



As per the Met Department, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/0iyNoVfnrY — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

# The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai,to cross betwen north TN-south Andhra Pradesh around Chennai by today evening. Strong winds to prevail, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in 6 districts, says Dy Director General, IMD-Chennai

Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

# Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours (issued at 3:55 am): IMD

# Red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry for November 11. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over these places: IMD