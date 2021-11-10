0

  • TN rains LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in Chennai, nearby districts; schools, colleges shut

TN rains LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in Chennai, nearby districts; schools, colleges shut

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'moderate to heavy rain' till November 12 in the state. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.
It is likely to move west northwestwards, concentrate into a depression, and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, the MeT office said. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu.
Here are the latest updates:
# All schools in Coimbatore will remain closed today in view of the heavy rainfall alert.
# Waterlogging due to heavy rains continues in Chennai.
# IMD has issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, for today.
