Tamil Nadu Rains Latest Updates: IMD issues red alert for Chennai, 4 districts; Theni shuts schools, colleges

Chennai is likely to witness heavy rains on Thursday as low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is moving closer to the coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Chennai and four neighbouring districts - Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Cuddalore and Villupuram as the low-pressure area is gradually moving towards the coast from south-east. The IMD has predicted 'very heavy rain' for some North Tamil Nadu districts and South Andhra Pradesh districts.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

Here are the latest updates:

# War room set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

# Theni District Collector announces closing of all schools and colleges today in the district in wake of heavy rainfall here. As per IMD's forecast, Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.