Tamil Nadu passes Bill banning online gaming despite new IT rules

The head of Tamil Nadu's online gaming panel, Justice K Chandru, a retired Madras High Court judge, is of the opinion that a blanket ban — and not regulation — is the solution. He says regulation will not help as it will not stop people from playing online games.
Hours after the Tamil Nadu state assembly, led by the DMK government moved a fresh resolution against Governor RN Ravi for allegedly not clearing Bills passed by the State Assembly and unanimously passed the same, the latter has accorded his assent to the Bill banning online gambling in Tamil Nadu.
The development came in on Monday afternoon after sources from Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan confirmed that the governor has given his assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling & Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022, which was sent to him by the assembly for the second time.
As per the Bill, no supplier of online games can offer online gambling services, permit the gaming of any online gaming that would require the use of cash or other risks, or permit the gaming of any online game that violates the rules.