Tamil Nadu monsoon fury: Met dept issues Orange alert for Chennai

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and suburban areas leading to all-round water-logging and authorities Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

Incessant downpour over the weekend have hit normal life in Chennai and 22 other districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the state governments, 260 homes have been damaged across the state due to very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert for 14 districts of the state predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days.

Authorities, on Sunday, sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs - Chembarambakkam and Puzhal - were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water.

On Saturday evening, Chennai recorded 23 cm of rainfall in most parts of the city, which was the largest overnight rainfall that the city had seen since the infamous 2015 December floods.

In 2015, Chennai experienced nightmarish flooding followed by heavy rainfall and also the release of surplus water into the Adyar River from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

The downpour is likely to continue over the next couple of days on the back of cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected several inundated areas here along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain floodwater.

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. One team each in Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) said.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Principal Secretary / Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among the top officials who inspected several localities and also monitored draining water out from roads and residential areas.

