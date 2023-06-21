Senthil Balaji case: SC refuses to stay Madras HC order allowing shifting minister to private hospital

Senthil Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and entertain a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

The Supreme Court said it will hear the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the high court order on July 4.

Earlier in the day, Balaji, who was arrested last week in a money laundering case, underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The minister, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.

"He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored," it said. Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

What happened earlier

Balaji was remanded to judicial custody till June 28 last week. The Madras High Court clarified that Balaji will remain in judicial custody and allowed the ED to have its own team of doctors to examine him.