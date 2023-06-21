Senthil Balaji case: SC refuses to stay Madras HC order allowing shifting minister to private hospital

Senthil Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and entertain a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

The Supreme Court said it will hear the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the high court order on July 4.