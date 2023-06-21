CNBC TV18
Senthil Balaji case: SC refuses to stay Madras HC order allowing shifting minister to private hospital

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 1:42:29 PM IST (Updated)

Senthil Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and entertain a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest.

The Supreme Court said it will hear the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the high court order on July 4.
Earlier in the day,  Balaji, who was arrested last week in a money laundering case,  underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him  said on Wednesday.
