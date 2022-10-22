    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tamil Nadu Marine Police files FIR against Naval personnel over warning shots
    The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well.

    The Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after "warning shots" were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday.

    The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel face charges like attempt to murder as well.
    The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired "warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents. K Veeravel, who sustained injuries, hails from Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district, and he was part of a group of 10 fishermen who had set out for fishing on the night of October 15.
    According to the Navy, warning shots were fired by its patrol ship at a suspicious boat as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings. The incident occurred near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line on the Palk Bay and a probe was ordered by Naval authorities.
    The injured fisherman was rushed to a government hospital in Madurai and Stalin ordered a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to him. The rest of the crew safely returned to the shores and they are being enquired by marine police authorities.
    Maharashtra government to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year: Devendra Fadnavis
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
