The Madras High Court on Monday condemned the violence in the Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu following the death of a girl student. The court said it looked like the violence was organised. The court has ordered a second autopsy of the student and also asked for a special probe team for the incident.

What happened?

A class 12 student of a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 kms from Chennai and is near Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu.

The victim, allegedly jumped to death from the top floor of the hostel building. Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. While the police registered a case and initiated a probe in the matter, her parents, relatives, and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur in the Cuddalore district, have been staging non-stop protests raising suspicions in connection with the teenager's death and seeking justice.

The protests were being held in both Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts.

Here are the top developments from the incident:

# Section 144 has been imposed in Kallakurichi following the violence.

# Private school association is planning to shut schools across the state today in view of the safety of students.

# Two AIADMK IT wing members were arrested in connection with the violence.

# Two teachers of a school were detained on Monday. About 300 men have been detained and are being questioned for their involvement in violent acts and for vandalising the school on July 17. On Sunday, 70 people were arrested for violence and two men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were held in connection with the girl's death. The two teachers teaching Maths and Chemistry face allegations from the dead girl's family and it includes torturing their child over her studies.