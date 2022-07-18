Private schools in Tamil Nadu remained shut today in protest against the violence that broke out at a residential school in Kallakurichi near Chinnasalem on Sunday. Thousands of protesters clashed with the police demanding justice for a 17-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances last week.

Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 in the area till July 31 by District Collector PN Sridhar. The school principal and two other school officials have been arrested. The government has transferred the case to the CB-CID for further investigation.

The Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association condemned the violent protests and announced that the schools would remain closed for a day on Monday as a sign of protest.

What is the case?

On July 13, a 17-year-old, Class 12 student was found dead at her hostel at the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School near Chinnasalem. The student is suspected to have jumped from the third floor of the school building. The initial autopsy report has confirmed injuries on the girl’s body.

As per the police, a suicide note purportedly written by the girl has been found. The note mentioned that she struggled in several subjects and the letter allegedly blamed some teachers for putting her under pressure over poor scores. In the letter, the girl also asked the school to refund her annual school fee to her parents, the Indian Express reported.

The girl’s family had refused to accept the body until those allegedly responsible for her death were arrested. The family appealed for a detailed investigation into their daughter’s death.

What led to the protests?

As per media reports, after the girl’s death, her family and residents protested the mishandling the case. They were promised strict action against the school, however, no action was taken for three days.

On Sunday, about 2000 protesters returned to the school around 10 am Sunday in response to a protest call on the social media by youth groups in the area.

Soon, the protest turned violent, as the mob started pelting stones and ransacking the school building, classrooms, and the principal’s cabin. It is unclear how the protests turned violent. The agitators also set fire to about 15 school buses and a police van parked on the campus. They also damaged at least three police vehicles.

Visuals showed several protestors attacking a school bus and a few ramming a tractor into the side of a bus.

Legal action and current situation

The investigation has been transferred to the CBCID, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu said.

The deceased student’s father, Ramalingam had filed a petition that stated it was necessary to conduct a second post-mortem examination to “unearth the truth behind the suspicious death”.

So far, the school correspondent Ravikumar, Secretary Shanti and Principal Sivasangaran have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu and ADGP Law and Order Thamaraikannan visited the school premises to take stock of the situation on Sunday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and DGP Sylendra Babu have appealed public to maintain calm.