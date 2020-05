Tamil Nadu has decided to let the ban on inter-state buses, local trains and the metro remain until June 30, even as the nation begins Unlock 1.0 starting Monday. In a government order, the state also announced that the ban on places of worship, theatres, malls, gyms, schools and colleges would continue.

In its list of relaxations, however, the state government has allowed bus transit to resume in all districts except Chennai, neighbouring Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur, starting Monday.

In districts where bus transit is allowed, only 50 percent of the state transport’s existing fleet will operate, while only 60 percent of bus seats will be occupied at all times.

While the ban on inter-state transport continues, private buses would be allowed to operate along designated, government-approved routes. A standard operating protocol for bus travel would be issued by the state.

Guidelines for Chennai

The administration has also permitted autorickshaws and cabs to ply in Chennai, while ruling that domestic help can also get back to work in the city.

IT firms in Chennai would be allowed to operate with 20 percent of its employee strength, subject to an upper limit of 40 employees. Other private companies must operate at only 50 percent employee strength.

Although malls will stay shut, the government clarified that standalone showrooms and large shops could re-open.

However, in Chennai, these stores would have to operate with only 50 percent of its staff and run without air-conditioning. Only five customers would be allowed at a time in each of these establishments so as to enforce social distancing.

While the Tamil Nadu government has said that it will allow dine-in services at restaurants starting June 8, only 50 percent of an establishment’s covers will be allowed to function. Air-conditioning at these restaurants would have to be turned off. The same rule applies to tea shops, where only 50 percent of its tables can be occupied by patrons.

Full-strength workforce outside Chennai

Outside of Chennai, IT, other private and manufacturing firms have been allowed to run with full employee strength. However, 20 percent of an IT firm’s employees will have to work from home, the government order mandated.

Hotels and resorts, the order said would be allowed to accommodated medical, police and government officials, and serve as quarantine facilities for visitors from other states.